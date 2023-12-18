The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (6-5) aim to stop a three-game losing skid when hosting the Abilene Christian Wildcats (5-4) at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, December 18, 2023 at E. A. Diddle Arena.

Western Kentucky Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: E. A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Kentucky
  • TV: ESPN+
Western Kentucky vs. Abilene Christian Scoring Comparison

  • The Wildcats put up an average of 74.4 points per game, 10.1 more points than the 64.3 the Hilltoppers give up to opponents.
  • Abilene Christian has put together a 5-1 record in games it scores more than 64.3 points.
  • Western Kentucky is 6-1 when it gives up fewer than 74.4 points.
  • The 65.4 points per game the Hilltoppers record are the same as the Wildcats give up.
  • Western Kentucky has a 2-2 record when putting up more than 66.7 points.
  • Abilene Christian has a 4-1 record when allowing fewer than 65.4 points.
  • The Hilltoppers shoot 38.8% from the field, 3.1% lower than the Wildcats allow defensively.

Western Kentucky Leaders

  • Acacia Hayes: 16.5 PTS, 1.8 STL, 44.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (17-for-51)
  • Alexis Mead: 11.4 PTS, 1.7 STL, 47.2 FG%, 43.6 3PT% (17-for-39)
  • Ana Teresa Faustino: 10.0 PTS, 1.6 STL, 35.6 FG%, 28.8 3PT% (15-for-52)
  • Karris Allen: 7.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 34.7 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23)
  • Odeth Betancourt: 5.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 49.1 FG%

Western Kentucky Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/26/2023 Purdue Fort Wayne L 90-77 Hertz Arena
12/2/2023 @ Oregon State L 76-52 Gill Coliseum
12/10/2023 Ball State L 67-59 E. A. Diddle Arena
12/18/2023 Abilene Christian - E. A. Diddle Arena
12/20/2023 Nevada - Great Southern Bank Arena
12/21/2023 @ Missouri State - Great Southern Bank Arena

