The Old Dominion Monarchs square off against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers in the Famous Toastery Bowl as just 1.5-point underdogs on December 18, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET on ESPN. The contest has an over/under of 55.5 points.

Western Kentucky vs. Old Dominion game info

Date: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Jerry Richardson Stadium

Western Kentucky vs. Old Dominion statistical matchup

Western Kentucky Old Dominion 396 (59th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 350.8 (96th) 426.7 (113th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 386.2 (72nd) 110 (116th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 150 (78th) 286 (19th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 200.8 (97th) 18 (79th) Turnovers (Rank) 17 (66th) 25 (2nd) Takeaways (Rank) 16 (69th)

Western Kentucky leaders

Austin Reed has spearheaded the Hilltoppers' offense this year, racking up 3,317 passing yards with 31 passing touchdowns, 11 interceptions and a 61.4% completion percentage.

In addition to the stats he's generated in the passing game, Reed has also added 103 rushing yards and four touchdowns in 12 games.

In 12 games in 2023, Malachi Corley has been targeted 109 times for 75 catches, 963 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Elijah Young has racked up 477 rushing yards (39.8 yards per game) and three touchdowns while averaging 5 yards per carry in 12 games for the Hilltoppers.

Young has recorded 17 catches (on 24 targets) for 183 yards and two touchdowns in addition to the stats he's produced on the ground.

Old Dominion leaders

In 12 games, Grant Wilson has passed for 2,026 yards (168.8 per game), with 16 touchdowns and seven interceptions, and a completion percentage of 56.9%.

On the ground, Wilson has scored two touchdowns and picked up 166 yards.

In 12 games, Keshawn Wicks has run for 551 yards (45.9 per game) and four TDs.

In the passing game, Wicks has scored one touchdown, with 13 receptions for 95 yards.

On the ground, Kadarius Calloway has scored four touchdowns and picked up 594 yards (49.5 per game).

In the passing game, Calloway has scored one touchdown, with eight receptions for 48 yards.

