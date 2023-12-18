The Famous Toastery Bowl will feature the Old Dominion Monarchs hitting the field against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers on Monday, December 18, 2023.

Old Dominion is putting up 350.8 yards per game on offense this season (95th in the FBS), and is allowing 386.2 yards per game (76th) on the other side of the ball. Western Kentucky ranks 56th in total yards per game (396), but it has been worse on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 18th-worst in the FBS with 426.7 total yards allowed per contest.

Western Kentucky vs. Old Dominion Game Info

Date: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Jerry Richardson Stadium

Western Kentucky vs. Old Dominion Key Statistics

Western Kentucky Old Dominion 396 (62nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 350.8 (97th) 426.7 (109th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 386.2 (70th) 110 (116th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 150 (78th) 286 (19th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 200.8 (97th) 18 (78th) Turnovers (Rank) 17 (65th) 25 (3rd) Takeaways (Rank) 16 (71st)

Western Kentucky Stats Leaders

Austin Reed has compiled 3,317 yards on 61.4% passing while recording 31 touchdown passes with 11 interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Elijah Young, has carried the ball 96 times for 477 yards (39.8 per game) with three touchdowns. He's also caught 17 passes for 183 yards and two touchdowns.

Markese Stepp has rushed for 310 yards on 69 carries with three touchdowns.

Malachi Corley has collected 75 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 963 (80.3 yards per game). He's been targeted 109 times and has 11 touchdowns.

Dalvin Smith has put together a 436-yard season so far with three touchdowns. He's caught 41 passes on 60 targets.

Easton Messer has racked up 416 reciving yards (34.7 ypg) and four touchdowns this season.

Old Dominion Stats Leaders

Grant Wilson has racked up 2,026 yards (168.8 ypg) on 165-of-290 passing with 16 touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 166 rushing yards (13.8 ypg) on 122 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

Kadarius Calloway has 594 rushing yards on 78 carries with four touchdowns.

Keshawn Wicks has been handed the ball 110 times this year and racked up 551 yards (45.9 per game) with four touchdowns.

Reymello Murphy's leads his squad with 495 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 27 receptions (out of 47 targets) and scored three touchdowns.

Kelby Williams has caught 23 passes for 428 yards (35.7 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Javon Harvey has racked up 29 receptions for 391 yards, an average of 32.6 yards per game. He's scored four times as a receiver this season.

