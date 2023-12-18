Western Kentucky vs. Old Dominion: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under | Famous Toastery Bowl
In this year's Famous Toastery Bowl, the Old Dominion Monarchs are the favorites, but by less than a field goal (-2.5), over the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers. Jerry Richardson Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina will act as host on December 18, 2023, starting at 2:30 PM ETand airing on ESPN. The over/under is 55.5 in the outing.
In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Old Dominion vs. Western Kentucky matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Western Kentucky vs. Old Dominion Game Info
- Date: Monday, December 18, 2023
- Time: 2:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- City: Charlotte, North Carolina
- Venue: Jerry Richardson Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Western Kentucky vs. Old Dominion Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Old Dominion Moneyline
|Western Kentucky Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Old Dominion (-2.5)
|55.5
|-125
|+105
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Old Dominion (-2.5)
|56.5
|-130
|+108
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Western Kentucky vs. Old Dominion Betting Trends
- Western Kentucky has won five games against the spread this season, failing to cover five times.
- The Hilltoppers have been an underdog by 2.5 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in one of those contests.
- Old Dominion has compiled a 7-4-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Monarchs have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.