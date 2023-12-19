Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Greenup County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Greenup County, Kentucky. To find out how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.
Greenup County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Greenup County High School at Green High School - Franklin Furnace
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Franklin Furnace, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
