The New Orleans Pelicans (16-11), on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET, hope to continue a five-game home winning streak when hosting the Memphis Grizzlies (6-19).

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Grizzlies vs. Pelicans matchup in this article.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Grizzlies vs. Pelicans Game Info

Date: Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Smoothie King Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Grizzlies vs. Pelicans Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Pelicans Moneyline Grizzlies Moneyline BetMGM Pelicans (-6.5) 232.5 -275 +220 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Pelicans (-7) 233 -290 +235 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Grizzlies vs Pelicans Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Grizzlies vs. Pelicans Betting Trends

The Pelicans' +58 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 2.2 points per game) is a result of scoring 116 points per game (12th in the NBA) while allowing 113.8 per outing (15th in the league).

The Grizzlies are being outscored by 6.8 points per game, with a -170 scoring differential overall. They put up 105.6 points per game (30th in NBA), and give up 112.4 per outing (11th in league).

The teams combine to score 221.6 points per game, 10.9 fewer points than this matchup's total.

These teams surrender 226.2 points per game combined, 6.3 points fewer than this matchup's total.

New Orleans has put together a 16-11-0 ATS record so far this year.

Memphis has put together a 9-16-0 ATS record so far this year.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Grizzlies and Pelicans NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Grizzlies +15000 +8000 - Pelicans +5000 +2500 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.