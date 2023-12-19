The injury report for the Memphis Grizzlies (6-19) ahead of their game against the New Orleans Pelicans (16-11) currently features six players on it. The matchup starts at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19 from Smoothie King Center.

The Grizzlies' most recent game was a 116-97 loss to the Thunder on Monday. Ziaire Williams totaled 19 points, seven rebounds and five assists for the Grizzlies.

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Brandon Clarke PF Out Achilles Luke Kennard SG Out Knee 8.3 2.9 2 Marcus Smart PG Out Ankle 12.5 2.5 5 Bismack Biyombo C Questionable Back 6.3 7.2 2.1 Derrick Rose PG Out Hamstring 9.1 2 3.5 Steven Adams C Out For Season Knee

New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report Today

Pelicans Injuries: Matt Ryan: Out (Calf), Larry Nance Jr.: Out (Rib), Naji Marshall: Questionable (Ankle)

Grizzlies vs. Pelicans Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: TNT

Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Grizzlies vs. Pelicans Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Pelicans -6.5 232.5

