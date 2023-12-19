Grizzlies vs. Pelicans Injury Report Today - December 19
The injury report for the Memphis Grizzlies (6-19) ahead of their game against the New Orleans Pelicans (16-11) currently features six players on it. The matchup starts at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19 from Smoothie King Center.
The Grizzlies' most recent game was a 116-97 loss to the Thunder on Monday. Ziaire Williams totaled 19 points, seven rebounds and five assists for the Grizzlies.
Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Brandon Clarke
|PF
|Out
|Achilles
|Luke Kennard
|SG
|Out
|Knee
|8.3
|2.9
|2
|Marcus Smart
|PG
|Out
|Ankle
|12.5
|2.5
|5
|Bismack Biyombo
|C
|Questionable
|Back
|6.3
|7.2
|2.1
|Derrick Rose
|PG
|Out
|Hamstring
|9.1
|2
|3.5
|Steven Adams
|C
|Out For Season
|Knee
New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report Today
Pelicans Injuries: Matt Ryan: Out (Calf), Larry Nance Jr.: Out (Rib), Naji Marshall: Questionable (Ankle)
Grizzlies vs. Pelicans Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: TNT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
Grizzlies vs. Pelicans Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Pelicans
|-6.5
|232.5
