Predators vs. Canucks: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines - December 19
The Nashville Predators (18-13) have -110 moneyline odds to win when they host an expected tight matchup with the Vancouver Canucks (21-9-2), who have -110 odds, on Tuesday, December 19 at 8:00 PM ET on BSSO and ESPN+.
Predators vs. Canucks Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+
- Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Predators vs. Canucks Total and Moneyline
Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.
|Predators Moneyline
|Canucks Moneyline
|Total
|BetMGM
|-110
|-110
|6
|FanDuel
|-114
|-105
|6.5
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Predators vs. Canucks Betting Trends
- Vancouver has played 21 games this season with over 6 goals.
- The Predators have won 66.7% of their games when they've been a moneyline favorite this season (8-4).
- The Canucks have been made the underdog 14 times this season, and upset their opponent eight times.
- Nashville is 12-4 when playing with moneyline odds of -110 or shorter (75.0% win percentage).
- Vancouver has a record of 9-7 in games when bookmakers list the team at -110 or longer on the moneyline.
Predators Recent Betting Performance
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|7-3-0
|4-6
|4-6-0
|6.2
|2.80
|2.70
|Overall Record
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|Power Play Goals
|Power Play %
|7-3-0
|2.80
|2.70
|7
|25.0%
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|7-2-1
|7-3
|4-6-0
|6.5
|3.20
|2.20
|Overall Record
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|Power Play Goals
|Power Play %
|7-2-1
|3.20
|2.20
|5
|14.7%
|Record as ML Favorite
|5-1
|Record as ML Underdog
|1-2
|Puck Line Covers
|4
|Puck Line Losses
|6
|Games Over Total
|4
|Games Under Total
|6
|Record as ML Favorite
|4-1
|Record as ML Underdog
|3-1
|Puck Line Covers
|7
|Puck Line Losses
|3
|Games Over Total
|4
|Games Under Total
|6
