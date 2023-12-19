Western Kentucky vs. Cal Baptist December 19 Tickets & Start Time
The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (6-3) will face the Cal Baptist Lancers (6-1) on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at CBU Events Center. The game is scheduled to tip off at 10:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.
Western Kentucky vs. Cal Baptist Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 19
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Western Kentucky Players to Watch
- Hunter Goodrick: 8.9 PTS, 10.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Dominique Daniels Jr.: 16.3 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Yvan Ouedraogo: 11.8 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Brantly Stevenson: 11.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Blondeau Tchoukuiengo: 11.9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
Cal Baptist Players to Watch
Western Kentucky vs. Cal Baptist Stat Comparison
|Cal Baptist Rank
|Cal Baptist AVG
|Western Kentucky AVG
|Western Kentucky Rank
|224th
|72.9
|Points Scored
|80.9
|69th
|21st
|62.0
|Points Allowed
|73.8
|244th
|43rd
|37.4
|Rebounds
|37.0
|47th
|50th
|11.1
|Off. Rebounds
|10.7
|79th
|166th
|7.6
|3pt Made
|6.0
|292nd
|247th
|12.3
|Assists
|12.0
|263rd
|163rd
|11.6
|Turnovers
|12.8
|249th
