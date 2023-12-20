Wednesday's game between the Utah Utes (8-2) and the Bellarmine Knights (4-8) at Jon M. Huntsman Center should be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 81-63 and heavily favors Utah to come out on top. Tipoff is at 9:00 PM ET on December 20.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Bellarmine vs. Utah Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Where: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah Venue: Jon M. Huntsman Center

Bellarmine vs. Utah Score Prediction

Prediction: Utah 81, Bellarmine 63

Spread & Total Prediction for Bellarmine vs. Utah

Computer Predicted Spread: Utah (-17.8)

Utah (-17.8) Computer Predicted Total: 143.7

Utah's record against the spread so far this season is 6-4-0, while Bellarmine's is 4-5-0. A total of six out of the Utes' games this season have hit the over, and four of the Knights' games have gone over.

Bellarmine Performance Insights

The Knights are outscoring opponents by 1.8 points per game, with a +22 scoring differential overall. They put up 70.0 points per game (279th in college basketball) and allow 68.2 per outing (112th in college basketball).

Bellarmine averages 34.6 rebounds per game (261st in college basketball) while allowing 36.1 per contest to opponents. It is outrebounded by 1.5 boards per game.

Bellarmine connects on 7.8 three-pointers per game (156th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.7. It shoots 32.8% from deep, and its opponents shoot 32.4%.

Bellarmine has had fewer turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 9.8 per game (45th in college basketball) while forcing 12.0 (191st in college basketball).

