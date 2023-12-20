The Utah Utes (6-2) play the Bellarmine Knights (3-7) at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023. This clash is available on Pac-12 Network.

Bellarmine vs. Utah Game Information

Bellarmine Players to Watch

  • Rollie Worster: 11.1 PTS, 5.5 REB, 5.9 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Branden Carlson: 17.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Gabe Madsen: 14.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Keba Keita: 10.3 PTS, 7.0 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.3 BLK
  • Lawson Lovering: 8.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

Utah Players to Watch

Bellarmine vs. Utah Stat Comparison

Utah Rank Utah AVG Bellarmine AVG Bellarmine Rank
60th 81.6 Points Scored 68.1 306th
210th 72.4 Points Allowed 68.9 127th
61st 36.1 Rebounds 29.7 315th
170th 9.3 Off. Rebounds 6.6 334th
133rd 8.0 3pt Made 7.6 170th
37th 17.0 Assists 14.3 132nd
160th 11.6 Turnovers 10.6 87th

