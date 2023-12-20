Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Campbell County Today - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
We have high school basketball action in Campbell County, Kentucky today, and information on how to stream these matchups is available right here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Campbell County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Washington County High School at Newport High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 20
- Location: Fairdale, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jackson County High School at Bellevue High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 20
- Location: Bellevue, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.