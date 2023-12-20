Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Hardin County Today - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 4:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Hardin County, Kentucky today by tuning in and catching every possession. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Hardin County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
John Hardin High School at Campbellsville High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 20
- Location: Hodgenville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Union City High School at Central Hardin High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 20
- Location: Hendersonville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
