The Louisville Cardinals (10-2) will host the Washington Huskies (11-0) after victories in eight straight home games. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this game

Louisville Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky

TV: Fubo Sports US

Louisville vs. Washington Scoring Comparison

The Huskies' 70.9 points per game are 11.4 more points than the 59.5 the Cardinals allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 59.5 points, Washington is 8-0.

Louisville is 9-0 when it gives up fewer than 70.9 points.

The Cardinals score 77.1 points per game, 31.5 more points than the 45.6 the Huskies allow.

Louisville is 10-2 when scoring more than 45.6 points.

Washington is 11-0 when giving up fewer than 77.1 points.

The Cardinals are making 44.8% of their shots from the field, 13.9% higher than the Huskies concede to opponents (30.9%).

The Huskies make 46.0% of their shots from the field, 4% higher than the Cardinals' defensive field-goal percentage.

Louisville Leaders

Olivia Cochran: 11.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 50.9 FG%

11.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 50.9 FG% Kiki Jefferson: 12.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 52.5 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (9-for-24)

12.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 52.5 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (9-for-24) Nyla Harris: 9.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 57.3 FG%

9.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 57.3 FG% Nina Rickards: 7.1 PTS, 51.7 FG%

7.1 PTS, 51.7 FG% Sydney Taylor: 10.7 PTS, 35.2 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (20-for-70)

Louisville Schedule