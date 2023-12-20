How to Watch the Louisville vs. Washington Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 12:56 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Louisville Cardinals (10-2) will host the Washington Huskies (11-0) after winning eight home games in a row. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.
Keep reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!
Louisville Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky
- TV: Fubo Sports US
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
How to Watch Other ACC Games
Louisville vs. Washington Scoring Comparison
- The Huskies put up an average of 70.9 points per game, 11.4 more points than the 59.5 the Cardinals allow.
- Washington has put together an 8-0 record in games it scores more than 59.5 points.
- Louisville is 9-0 when it allows fewer than 70.9 points.
- The Cardinals score 77.1 points per game, 31.5 more points than the 45.6 the Huskies allow.
- When Louisville scores more than 45.6 points, it is 10-2.
- Washington has an 11-0 record when giving up fewer than 77.1 points.
- The Cardinals are making 44.8% of their shots from the field, 13.9% higher than the Huskies concede to opponents (30.9%).
- The Huskies shoot 46.0% from the field, 4% higher than the Cardinals concede.
Louisville Leaders
- Olivia Cochran: 11.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 50.9 FG%
- Kiki Jefferson: 12.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 52.5 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (9-for-24)
- Nyla Harris: 9.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 57.3 FG%
- Nina Rickards: 7.1 PTS, 51.7 FG%
- Sydney Taylor: 10.7 PTS, 35.2 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (20-for-70)
Louisville Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/10/2023
|Kentucky
|W 73-61
|KFC Yum! Center
|12/13/2023
|Morehead State
|W 74-48
|KFC Yum! Center
|12/16/2023
|@ UConn
|L 86-62
|XL Center
|12/20/2023
|Washington
|-
|KFC Yum! Center
|12/31/2023
|@ Miami (FL)
|-
|Watsco Center
|1/4/2024
|Duke
|-
|KFC Yum! Center
