The Louisville Cardinals (10-2) will host the Washington Huskies (11-0) after winning eight home games in a row. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.

Louisville Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky

KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky TV: Fubo Sports US

Louisville vs. Washington Scoring Comparison

The Huskies put up an average of 70.9 points per game, 11.4 more points than the 59.5 the Cardinals allow.

Washington has put together an 8-0 record in games it scores more than 59.5 points.

Louisville is 9-0 when it allows fewer than 70.9 points.

The Cardinals score 77.1 points per game, 31.5 more points than the 45.6 the Huskies allow.

When Louisville scores more than 45.6 points, it is 10-2.

Washington has an 11-0 record when giving up fewer than 77.1 points.

The Cardinals are making 44.8% of their shots from the field, 13.9% higher than the Huskies concede to opponents (30.9%).

The Huskies shoot 46.0% from the field, 4% higher than the Cardinals concede.

Louisville Leaders

Olivia Cochran: 11.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 50.9 FG%

11.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 50.9 FG% Kiki Jefferson: 12.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 52.5 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (9-for-24)

12.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 52.5 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (9-for-24) Nyla Harris: 9.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 57.3 FG%

9.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 57.3 FG% Nina Rickards: 7.1 PTS, 51.7 FG%

7.1 PTS, 51.7 FG% Sydney Taylor: 10.7 PTS, 35.2 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (20-for-70)

