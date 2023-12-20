Wednesday's game features the No. 18 Louisville Cardinals (10-2) and the Washington Huskies (11-0) squaring off at KFC Yum! Center (on December 20) at 7:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 65-61 win for Louisville.

The Cardinals fell in their most recent outing 86-62 against UConn on Saturday.

Louisville vs. Washington Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky

KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Louisville vs. Washington Score Prediction

Prediction: Louisville 65, Washington 61

Louisville Schedule Analysis

The Cardinals defeated the No. 21-ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs, 81-70, on November 26, which goes down as their signature win of the season.

The Cardinals have tied for the ninth-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation (two).

Against Quadrant 2 teams, Louisville is 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 33rd-most wins.

The Cardinals have three wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 21st-most in the country.

Louisville 2023-24 Best Wins

81-70 over Gonzaga (No. 21/AP Poll) on November 26

64-58 on the road over Ole Miss (No. 65) on November 29

81-74 at home over DePaul (No. 81) on November 12

77-59 on the road over Cincinnati (No. 93) on November 6

73-61 at home over Kentucky (No. 148) on December 10

Louisville Leaders

Olivia Cochran: 11.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 50.9 FG%

11.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 50.9 FG% Kiki Jefferson: 12.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 52.5 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (9-for-24)

12.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 52.5 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (9-for-24) Nyla Harris: 9.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 57.3 FG%

9.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 57.3 FG% Nina Rickards: 7.1 PTS, 51.7 FG%

7.1 PTS, 51.7 FG% Sydney Taylor: 10.7 PTS, 35.2 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (20-for-70)

Louisville Performance Insights

The Cardinals outscore opponents by 17.6 points per game (scoring 77.1 points per game to rank 57th in college basketball while allowing 59.5 per contest to rank 100th in college basketball) and have a +211 scoring differential overall.

