Wednesday's game features the Middle Tennessee Raiders (9-3) and the Northern Kentucky Norse (2-7) facing off at Murphy Athletic Center in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 80-53 victory for heavily favored Middle Tennessee according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 7:30 PM ET on December 20.

The Norse fell in their last matchup 77-59 against Tennessee Tech on Monday.

Northern Kentucky vs. Middle Tennessee Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Murphy Athletic Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Northern Kentucky vs. Middle Tennessee Score Prediction

Prediction: Middle Tennessee 80, Northern Kentucky 53

Other Horizon Predictions

Northern Kentucky Schedule Analysis

The Norse's best win this season came in a 76-66 victory over the Marshall Thundering Herd on November 18.

Northern Kentucky has tied for the 22nd-most Quadrant 2 losses in the nation (two).

Based on the RPI, the Raiders have three wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 21st-most in Division 1.

Northern Kentucky Leaders

Khamari Mitchell-Steen: 15.3 PTS, 2.0 STL, 39.8 FG%, 11.8 3PT% (2-for-17)

15.3 PTS, 2.0 STL, 39.8 FG%, 11.8 3PT% (2-for-17) Carter McCray: 12.8 PTS, 9.1 REB, 52.3 FG%

12.8 PTS, 9.1 REB, 52.3 FG% Macey Blevins: 12.1 PTS, 42.0 FG%, 21.2 3PT% (7-for-33)

12.1 PTS, 42.0 FG%, 21.2 3PT% (7-for-33) Noelle Hubert: 5.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 32.7 FG%, 29.5 3PT% (13-for-44)

5.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 32.7 FG%, 29.5 3PT% (13-for-44) Allison Basye: 6.9 PTS, 44.4 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (6-for-19)

Northern Kentucky Performance Insights

The Norse have been outscored by 11.0 points per game (posting 64.7 points per game, 211th in college basketball, while conceding 75.7 per contest, 336th in college basketball) and have a -99 scoring differential.

