Want to know how to watch high school basketball games in Pike County, Kentucky today? We have the information here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Pike County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Boyd County High School at Pike County Central High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 20

6:00 PM ET on December 20 Location: Pikeville, KY

Pikeville, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

Meade County High School at East Ridge High School