Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Pike County Today - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Want to know how to watch high school basketball games in Pike County, Kentucky today? We have the information here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Pike County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Boyd County High School at Pike County Central High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 20
- Location: Pikeville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Meade County High School at East Ridge High School
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on December 20
- Location: Hodgenville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.