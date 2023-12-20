Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Washington County Today - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Want to know how to watch high school basketball matchups in Washington County, Kentucky today? We have you covered below.
Washington County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Washington County High School at Newport High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 20
- Location: Fairdale, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
