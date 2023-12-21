Will Alexander Carrier light the lamp when the Nashville Predators take on the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Will Alexander Carrier score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)

Carrier stats and insights

In one of 28 games this season, Carrier scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has taken one shot in one game against the Flyers this season, but has not scored.

Carrier has picked up one assist on the power play.

Carrier's shooting percentage is 4.5%, and he averages 0.7 shots per game.

Flyers defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Flyers have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 81 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks seventh.

So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents three times while averaging 17 hits and 18.6 blocked shots per game.

Carrier recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/19/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 17:48 Home L 5-2 12/16/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 19:05 Home W 3-1 12/15/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 17:50 Away W 6-5 OT 12/12/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 20:31 Home W 3-2 OT 12/10/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 20:16 Away W 2-1 12/9/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 16:00 Away L 4-0 11/30/2023 Wild 0 0 0 1:39 Home L 6-1 11/28/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 15:11 Home W 3-2 OT 11/26/2023 Jets 0 0 0 16:24 Home W 3-2 11/24/2023 Blues 2 0 2 18:16 Away W 8-3

Predators vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, BSSO, and ESPN+

