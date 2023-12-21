The Bellarmine Knights (2-5) will meet the Akron Zips (3-4) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at James A. Rhodes Arena. The game is scheduled to begin at 4:00 PM ET.

Bellarmine vs. Akron Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, December 21

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

Bellarmine Players to Watch

Hope Sivori: 8.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

8.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Hayley Harrison: 12.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Miyah Brown: 8.1 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.0 BLK

8.1 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.0 BLK Paetynn Gray: 6.0 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK

6.0 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK Claire Knies: 8.4 PTS, 2.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

Akron Players to Watch

Reagan Bass: 21.6 PTS, 10.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK

21.6 PTS, 10.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK Morgan Haney: 10.4 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.4 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Lanae Riley: 9.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK

9.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK Zakia Rasheed: 7.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

7.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK Alexus Mobley: 7.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

