How to Watch the Bellarmine vs. Akron Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 9:59 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Bellarmine Knights (4-6) take on the Akron Zips (3-5) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at James A. Rhodes Arena. It starts at 4:00 PM ET.
Bellarmine Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Bellarmine vs. Akron Scoring Comparison
- The Knights' 64.5 points per game are just 2.3 fewer points than the 66.8 the Zips allow to opponents.
- Bellarmine is 2-1 when it scores more than 66.8 points.
- Akron has a 2-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 64.5 points.
- The 64.4 points per game the Zips put up are 11.1 fewer points than the Knights allow (75.5).
- Bellarmine is 3-2 when giving up fewer than 64.4 points.
- The Zips are making 39.9% of their shots from the field, 2.1% lower than the Knights allow to opponents (42%).
- The Knights make 38.4% of their shots from the field, 2.8% lower than the Zips' defensive field-goal percentage.
Bellarmine Leaders
- Hope Sivori: 9.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 33.7 FG%, 31.7 3PT% (19-for-60)
- Hayley Harrison: 12.8 PTS, 39.3 FG%, 34.7 3PT% (17-for-49)
- Paetynn Gray: 7.2 PTS, 38.6 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (8-for-30)
- Miyah Brown: 8.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 44.4 FG%
- Claire Knies: 8.9 PTS, 41 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (11-for-34)
Bellarmine Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|Asbury
|W 90-65
|Knights Hall
|12/14/2023
|Campbellsville Harrodsburg
|W 95-44
|Knights Hall
|12/18/2023
|Detroit Mercy
|L 59-49
|Knights Hall
|12/21/2023
|@ Akron
|-
|James A. Rhodes Arena
|12/30/2023
|Ohio
|-
|Knights Hall
|1/4/2024
|@ Austin Peay
|-
|F&M Bank Arena
