How to Watch Eastern Kentucky vs. Troy on TV or Live Stream - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 12:20 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Eastern Kentucky Colonels (4-6) will visit the Troy Trojans (5-6) after dropping three road games in a row. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.
Eastern Kentucky vs. Troy Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Eastern Kentucky Stats Insights
- The Colonels have shot at a 45.8% clip from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points above the 42% shooting opponents of the Trojans have averaged.
- Eastern Kentucky is 4-1 when it shoots higher than 42% from the field.
- The Colonels are the second-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Trojans sit at 10th.
- The Colonels put up an average of 86.8 points per game, 16.5 more points than the 70.3 the Trojans allow to opponents.
- Eastern Kentucky is 4-3 when it scores more than 70.3 points.
Eastern Kentucky Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Eastern Kentucky scored 86.6 points per game last season, 17.9 more than it averaged on the road (68.7).
- The Colonels gave up fewer points at home (69.1 per game) than away (74.9) last season.
- At home, Eastern Kentucky knocked down 10.3 3-pointers per game last season, 3.1 more than it averaged away (7.2). Eastern Kentucky's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (35.9%) than on the road (31.5%).
Eastern Kentucky Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/10/2023
|Bethany (WV)
|W 121-56
|Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
|12/13/2023
|@ Louisiana
|L 73-62
|Cajundome
|12/17/2023
|Northern Kentucky
|L 85-75
|Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Troy
|-
|Trojan Arena
|12/23/2023
|@ Alabama
|-
|Coleman Coliseum
|12/29/2023
|@ Purdue
|-
|Mackey Arena
