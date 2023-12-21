The Eastern Kentucky Colonels (4-6) will visit the Troy Trojans (5-6) after dropping three road games in a row. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

Eastern Kentucky vs. Troy Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama

Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama TV: ESPN+

Eastern Kentucky Stats Insights

The Colonels have shot at a 45.8% clip from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points above the 42% shooting opponents of the Trojans have averaged.

Eastern Kentucky is 4-1 when it shoots higher than 42% from the field.

The Colonels are the second-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Trojans sit at 10th.

The Colonels put up an average of 86.8 points per game, 16.5 more points than the 70.3 the Trojans allow to opponents.

Eastern Kentucky is 4-3 when it scores more than 70.3 points.

Eastern Kentucky Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Eastern Kentucky scored 86.6 points per game last season, 17.9 more than it averaged on the road (68.7).

The Colonels gave up fewer points at home (69.1 per game) than away (74.9) last season.

At home, Eastern Kentucky knocked down 10.3 3-pointers per game last season, 3.1 more than it averaged away (7.2). Eastern Kentucky's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (35.9%) than on the road (31.5%).

Eastern Kentucky Upcoming Schedule