On Thursday, December 21, 2023, the Memphis Grizzlies (6-14) play the Indiana Pacers (12-8) at 8:00 PM ET on BSSE and BSIN.

Grizzlies vs. Pacers Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, December 21

Thursday, December 21 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: BSSE, BSIN

Grizzlies Players to Watch

Desmond Bane averages 25.1 points, 5.4 assists and 4.5 boards per game.

Jaren Jackson Jr. averages 19.8 points, 6.1 boards and 1.8 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 1.9 blocks (eighth in league).

Santi Aldama averages 13.4 points, 2 assists and 6.1 boards per game.

David Roddy posts 8.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Bismack Biyombo posts 6.9 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. At the other end he averages 0.4 steals and 1.4 blocks.

Pacers Players to Watch

Tyrese Haliburton delivers 26.9 points, 4 rebounds and 11.9 assists per game for the Pacers.

The Pacers are getting 16.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game from Myles Turner this year.

The Pacers are getting 12.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game from Bruce Brown this year.

The Pacers are receiving 13.6 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game from Buddy Hield this season.

The Pacers are receiving 13.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game from Bennedict Mathurin this year.

Grizzlies vs. Pacers Stat Comparison

Grizzlies Pacers 106.4 Points Avg. 128.4 111.4 Points Allowed Avg. 124.9 43.5% Field Goal % 50.8% 32.9% Three Point % 38.1%

