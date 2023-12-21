The Memphis Grizzlies (7-19) are 4.5-point favorites as they try to break a three-game home losing streak when they host the Indiana Pacers (14-12) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at FedExForum. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSSE and BSIN. The point total is set at 247.5 for the matchup.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Grizzlies vs. Pacers Odds & Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: BSSE and BSIN

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Grizzlies -4.5 247.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Grizzlies Betting Records & Stats

Memphis' games have gone over 247.5 points just once this season (in 26 outings).

Memphis' matchups this year have an average total of 218.5, 29 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Grizzlies' ATS record is 10-16-0 this season.

Memphis has been the favorite in eight games this season and won four (50%) of those contests.

Memphis has played as a favorite of -190 or more once this season and lost that game.

The Grizzlies have a 65.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Grizzlies vs Pacers Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Grizzlies vs. Pacers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 247.5 % of Games Over 247.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Grizzlies 1 3.8% 106 234 112.5 239 221.9 Pacers 18 69.2% 128 234 126.5 239 241.9

Additional Grizzlies Insights & Trends

The Grizzlies have a 5-5 record against the spread while finishing 4-6 overall in their past 10 games.

In their past 10 contests, the Grizzlies have hit the over four times.

Memphis has done a better job covering the spread in road games (7-7-0) than it has at home (3-9-0).

The 106 points per game the Grizzlies average are 20.5 fewer points than the Pacers give up (126.5).

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Grizzlies vs. Pacers Betting Splits

Grizzlies and Pacers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Grizzlies 10-16 0-1 10-16 Pacers 14-12 4-4 21-5

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Grizzlies vs. Pacers Point Insights

Grizzlies Pacers 106 Points Scored (PG) 128 30 NBA Rank (PPG) 1 0-0 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 14-8 0-0 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 14-8 112.5 Points Allowed (PG) 126.5 11 NBA Rank (PAPG) 29 10-14 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 0-0 7-17 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 0-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.