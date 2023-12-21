Thursday's 8:00 PM ET matchup between the Memphis Grizzlies (7-19) and the Indiana Pacers (14-12) at FedExForum features the Grizzlies' Desmond Bane and the Pacers' Myles Turner as players to watch.

How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Pacers

Game Day: Thursday, December 21

Thursday, December 21 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: FedExForum

FedExForum Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: BSSE, BSIN

Grizzlies' Last Game

The Grizzlies won their previous game versus the Pelicans, 115-113, on Tuesday. Ja Morant was their top scorer with 34 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Ja Morant 34 6 8 2 1 0 Jaren Jackson Jr. 24 6 0 0 3 1 Desmond Bane 21 1 4 0 0 3

Grizzlies vs Pacers Additional Info

Grizzlies Players to Watch

Bane averages 24.4 points, 4.4 boards and 5.1 assists per contest, making 46.5% of shots from the field and 38.0% from beyond the arc with 3.4 made 3-pointers per game (fifth in NBA).

Jaren Jackson Jr.'s numbers for the season are 21.5 points, 5.7 boards and 1.7 assists per contest, shooting 44.7% from the field and 31.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 made 3-pointers per contest.

Santi Aldama averages 11.9 points, 5.9 boards and 2.0 assists per game, shooting 43.8% from the floor and 34.0% from downtown, with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game.

David Roddy puts up 8.1 points, 4.2 boards and 1.3 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Bismack Biyombo puts up 6.4 points, 6.9 boards and 1.9 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.4 steals and 1.2 blocks.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jaren Jackson Jr. 24.8 5.0 1.3 1.0 2.3 1.8 Desmond Bane 23.3 4.0 4.8 1.0 0.7 3.2 Santi Aldama 9.2 5.9 1.9 0.9 0.9 1.4 David Roddy 8.4 4.9 1.8 0.7 0.2 1.4 Bismack Biyombo 3.9 5.0 1.6 0.2 1.2 0.0

