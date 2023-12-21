Thursday's game between the No. 9 Kentucky Wildcats (8-2) and Louisville Cardinals (5-6) squaring off at KFC Yum! Center has a projected final score of 82-73 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Kentucky, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 6:00 PM ET on December 21.

According to our computer prediction, Louisville should cover the point spread, which currently sits at 13.5. The two teams are projected to exceed the 155.5 over/under.

Kentucky vs. Louisville Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky Venue: KFC Yum! Center

KFC Yum! Center Line: Kentucky -13.5

Kentucky -13.5 Point Total: 155.5

155.5 Moneyline (To Win): Kentucky -1200, Louisville +725

Kentucky vs. Louisville Score Prediction

Prediction: Kentucky 82, Louisville 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Kentucky vs. Louisville

Pick ATS: Louisville (+13.5)



Louisville (+13.5) Pick OU: Over (155.5)



Kentucky is 6-4-0 against the spread, while Louisville's ATS record this season is 4-6-0. The Wildcats have a 7-3-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Cardinals have a record of 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over. The teams score 164.7 points per game, 9.2 more points than this matchup's total.

Kentucky Performance Insights

The Wildcats average 90.2 points per game (sixth in college basketball) while allowing 73.5 per contest (248th in college basketball). They have a +167 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 16.7 points per game.

Kentucky comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 2.4 boards. It is recording 38.2 rebounds per game (115th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 35.8 per contest.

Kentucky connects on 1.5 more threes per game than the opposition, 10.4 (13th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 8.9.

The Wildcats' 108.1 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 11th in college basketball, and the 88.1 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 139th in college basketball.

Kentucky has committed 9.2 turnovers per game (16th in college basketball action), 5.4 fewer than the 14.6 it forces on average (46th in college basketball).

Louisville Performance Insights

The Cardinals score 74.5 points per game (193rd in college basketball) and give up 73.6 (252nd in college basketball) for a +9 scoring differential overall.

Louisville comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 3.3 boards. It grabs 38.6 rebounds per game (100th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 35.3.

Louisville makes 5.4 three-pointers per game (331st in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6. It shoots 29.4% from deep, and its opponents shoot 28.7%.

Louisville and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Cardinals commit 12 per game (199th in college basketball) and force 11.6 (225th in college basketball).

