The No. 9 Kentucky Wildcats (8-2) play the Louisville Cardinals (5-6) at 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN.

Kentucky vs. Louisville Game Info

  • When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky
  • TV: ESPN
Kentucky Stats Insights

  • The Wildcats make 49.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.9 percentage points higher than the Cardinals have allowed to their opponents (44.6%).
  • Kentucky is 7-0 when it shoots better than 44.6% from the field.
  • The Wildcats are the 115th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Cardinals sit at 100th.
  • The Wildcats put up 90.2 points per game, 16.6 more points than the 73.6 the Cardinals give up.
  • When Kentucky scores more than 73.6 points, it is 8-1.

Louisville Stats Insights

  • Louisville is 4-1 when it shoots better than 42.3% from the field.
  • The Wildcats are the rebounding team in the country, the Cardinals rank 50th.
  • The Cardinals' 74.5 points per game are only one more point than the 73.5 the Wildcats allow.
  • Louisville has a 4-6 record when giving up fewer than 90.2 points.

Kentucky Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Kentucky played better in home games last year, posting 78.4 points per game, compared to 71.4 per game in road games.
  • The Wildcats ceded 64.1 points per game last year at home, which was 6.8 fewer points than they allowed on the road (70.9).
  • When it comes to three-point shooting, Kentucky performed better in home games last season, sinking 6.6 three-pointers per game with a 38.1% three-point percentage, compared to 5.7 threes per game and a 33.1% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

Louisville Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Louisville scored 66 points per game at home last season, and 64.4 away.
  • The Cardinals gave up 71.9 points per game at home last season, and 81.1 away.
  • Beyond the arc, Louisville sunk more 3-pointers away (6.9 per game) than at home (6.5) last season, and posted a higher percentage on the road (37.3%) than at home (31.7%).

Kentucky Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 UNC Wilmington L 80-73 Rupp Arena
12/9/2023 Pennsylvania W 81-66 Wells Fargo Center
12/16/2023 North Carolina W 87-83 State Farm Arena
12/21/2023 @ Louisville - KFC Yum! Center
12/29/2023 Illinois State - Rupp Arena
1/6/2024 @ Florida - Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center

Louisville Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 @ DePaul L 75-68 Wintrust Arena
12/13/2023 Arkansas State L 75-63 KFC Yum! Center
12/17/2023 Pepperdine W 85-63 KFC Yum! Center
12/21/2023 Kentucky - KFC Yum! Center
1/3/2024 @ Virginia - John Paul Jones Arena
1/6/2024 Pittsburgh - KFC Yum! Center

