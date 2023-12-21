The Louisville Cardinals (5-6) face the No. 9 Kentucky Wildcats (8-2) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at KFC Yum! Center. It tips at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN.

Kentucky vs. Louisville Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky

KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky TV: ESPN

Kentucky Stats Insights

The Wildcats are shooting 49.5% from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points higher than the 44.6% the Cardinals allow to opponents.

Kentucky has a 7-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.6% from the field.

The Cardinals are the 100th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Wildcats sit at 115th.

The 90.2 points per game the Wildcats average are 16.6 more points than the Cardinals allow (73.6).

When Kentucky scores more than 73.6 points, it is 8-1.

Louisville Stats Insights

Louisville has put together a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots above 42.3% from the field.

The Cardinals are the 100th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wildcats sit at 242nd.

The Cardinals' 74.5 points per game are just one more point than the 73.5 the Wildcats give up.

Louisville has a 4-6 record when giving up fewer than 90.2 points.

Kentucky Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Kentucky posted 78.4 points per game last year in home games, which was seven more points than it averaged on the road (71.4).

Defensively the Wildcats played better in home games last season, allowing 64.1 points per game, compared to 70.9 when playing on the road.

Kentucky averaged 6.6 treys per game with a 38.1% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 0.9 more threes and 5% points better than it averaged in road games (5.7 threes per game, 33.1% three-point percentage).

Louisville Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Louisville averaged 66 points per game at home last season, and 64.4 on the road.

The Cardinals gave up 71.9 points per game at home last season, and 81.1 away.

At home, Louisville drained 6.5 treys per game last season, 0.4 fewer than it averaged away (6.9). Louisville's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (31.7%) than on the road (37.3%) too.

Kentucky Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/2/2023 UNC Wilmington L 80-73 Rupp Arena 12/9/2023 Pennsylvania W 81-66 Wells Fargo Center 12/16/2023 North Carolina W 87-83 State Farm Arena 12/21/2023 @ Louisville - KFC Yum! Center 12/29/2023 Illinois State - Rupp Arena 1/6/2024 @ Florida - Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center

Louisville Upcoming Schedule