The No. 9 Kentucky Wildcats (8-2) take on the Louisville Cardinals (5-6) at 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023 on ESPN.

Kentucky vs. Louisville Game Info

  • When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky
  • TV: ESPN
Kentucky Stats Insights

  • The Wildcats are shooting 49.5% from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points higher than the 44.6% the Cardinals allow to opponents.
  • Kentucky is 7-0 when it shoots better than 44.6% from the field.
  • The Wildcats are the 115th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Cardinals rank 100th.
  • The 90.2 points per game the Wildcats record are 16.6 more points than the Cardinals give up (73.6).
  • When Kentucky totals more than 73.6 points, it is 8-1.

Louisville Stats Insights

  • Louisville has compiled a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots over 42.3% from the field.
  • The Cardinals are the 100th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wildcats sit at 241st.
  • The Cardinals average only 1.0 more point per game (74.5) than the Wildcats give up (73.5).
  • Louisville has a 4-6 record when allowing fewer than 90.2 points.

Kentucky Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Kentucky scored 78.4 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 7.0 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (71.4).
  • In 2022-23, the Wildcats surrendered 64.1 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 70.9.
  • In home games, Kentucky averaged 0.9 more threes per game (6.6) than away from home (5.7). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (38.1%) compared to when playing on the road (33.1%).

Louisville Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Louisville scored more points at home (66.0 per game) than on the road (64.4) last season.
  • In 2022-23, the Cardinals allowed 9.2 fewer points per game at home (71.9) than away (81.1).
  • Beyond the arc, Louisville made more triples away (6.9 per game) than at home (6.5) last season, and posted a higher percentage on the road (37.3%) than at home (31.7%).

Kentucky Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 UNC Wilmington L 80-73 Rupp Arena
12/9/2023 Pennsylvania W 81-66 Wells Fargo Center
12/16/2023 North Carolina W 87-83 State Farm Arena
12/21/2023 @ Louisville - KFC Yum! Center
12/29/2023 Illinois State - Rupp Arena
1/6/2024 @ Florida - Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center

Louisville Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 @ DePaul L 75-68 Wintrust Arena
12/13/2023 Arkansas State L 75-63 KFC Yum! Center
12/17/2023 Pepperdine W 85-63 KFC Yum! Center
12/21/2023 Kentucky - KFC Yum! Center
1/3/2024 @ Virginia - John Paul Jones Arena
1/6/2024 Pittsburgh - KFC Yum! Center

