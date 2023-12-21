The Louisville Cardinals (5-6) take on the Kentucky Wildcats (8-2) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at KFC Yum! Center. It starts at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Kentucky vs. Louisville matchup.

Kentucky vs. Louisville Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky

KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Kentucky vs. Louisville Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Kentucky vs. Louisville Betting Trends

Kentucky has covered six times in 10 games with a spread this season.

A total of seven out of the Wildcats' 10 games this season have gone over the point total.

Louisville has covered four times in 10 matchups with a spread this year.

A total of six Cardinals games this year have gone over the point total.

Kentucky Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +2000

+2000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+2000), Kentucky is 13th-best in college basketball. It is way below that, 32nd, according to computer rankings.

In terms of their national championship odds, the Wildcats have experienced the -biggest change this season, dropping from +1600 at the beginning to +2000.

Kentucky's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 4.8%.

Louisville Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +100000

+100000 Louisville, based on its national championship odds (+100000), ranks significantly higher (101st in the country) than it does in our computer ranking (172nd).

Sportsbooks have moved the Cardinals' national championship odds down from +50000 at the beginning of the season to +100000. Among all teams in the country, that is the -biggest change.

Based on its moneyline odds, Louisville has a 0.1% chance of winning the national championship.

