The Louisville Cardinals (5-6) go up against the Kentucky Wildcats (8-2) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at KFC Yum! Center. It starts at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Kentucky vs. Louisville matchup.

Kentucky vs. Louisville Game Info

  • When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Kentucky vs. Louisville Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Kentucky Moneyline Louisville Moneyline
BetMGM Kentucky (-13.5) 155.5 -1200 +725 Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Kentucky (-13.5) 156.5 -1400 +800 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Kentucky vs. Louisville Betting Trends

  • Kentucky has put together a 6-4-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • In the Wildcats' 10 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total seven times.
  • Louisville has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.
  • Cardinals games have hit the over six out of 10 times this year.

Kentucky Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +2000
  • In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+2000), Kentucky is 13th-best in the country. It is way below that, 32nd, according to computer rankings.
  • The Wildcats were +1600 to win the national championship at the start of the season, and have now fallen to +2000, which is the -biggest change in the country.
  • Kentucky has a 4.8% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

Louisville Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +100000
  • Louisville, based on its national championship odds (+100000), ranks much better (101st in college basketball) than it does in our computer ranking (172nd).
  • The Cardinals' national championship odds have dropped from +50000 at the beginning of the season to +100000, the -biggest change among all teams.
  • The implied probability of Louisville winning the national championship, based on its +100000 moneyline odds, is 0.1%.

