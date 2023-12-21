The Kentucky Wildcats (5-7) play the Lipscomb Bisons (6-5) at 11:00 AM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Kentucky Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
  • Where: Memorial Coliseum in Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky
  • TV: SEC Network +

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Kentucky vs. Lipscomb Scoring Comparison

  • The Bisons score just 4.2 fewer points per game (65.3) than the Wildcats give up (69.5).
  • Lipscomb is 4-0 when it scores more than 69.5 points.
  • Kentucky's record is 2-2 when it gives up fewer than 65.3 points.
  • The 63.8 points per game the Wildcats put up are the same as the Bisons give up.
  • When Kentucky totals more than 63.9 points, it is 5-0.
  • Lipscomb has a 5-0 record when allowing fewer than 63.8 points.
  • This season the Wildcats are shooting 41.2% from the field, only 0.9% higher than Bisons give up.
  • The Bisons shoot 39.1% from the field, 5.5% lower than the Wildcats concede.

Kentucky Leaders

  • Ajae Petty: 16.1 PTS, 9.9 REB, 1.1 STL, 61.5 FG%
  • Maddie Scherr: 14.9 PTS, 1.8 STL, 38.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (15-for-45)
  • Eniya Russell: 9.7 PTS, 42.7 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14)
  • Brooklynn Miles: 4.9 PTS, 35.7 FG%, 13.3 3PT% (2-for-15)
  • Saniah Tyler: 9.1 PTS, 31.0 FG%, 33.8 3PT% (24-for-71)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kentucky Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/6/2023 Minnesota L 76-57 Memorial Coliseum
12/10/2023 @ Louisville L 73-61 KFC Yum! Center
12/17/2023 Furman W 75-45 Memorial Coliseum
12/21/2023 Lipscomb - Memorial Coliseum
12/31/2023 Samford - Memorial Coliseum
1/4/2024 Arkansas - Memorial Coliseum

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.