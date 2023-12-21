How to Watch the Kentucky vs. Lipscomb Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 4:59 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
The Kentucky Wildcats (5-7) play the Lipscomb Bisons (6-5) at 11:00 AM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.
Kentucky Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
- Where: Memorial Coliseum in Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky
- TV: SEC Network +
Kentucky vs. Lipscomb Scoring Comparison
- The Bisons score just 4.2 fewer points per game (65.3) than the Wildcats give up (69.5).
- Lipscomb is 4-0 when it scores more than 69.5 points.
- Kentucky's record is 2-2 when it gives up fewer than 65.3 points.
- The 63.8 points per game the Wildcats put up are the same as the Bisons give up.
- When Kentucky totals more than 63.9 points, it is 5-0.
- Lipscomb has a 5-0 record when allowing fewer than 63.8 points.
- This season the Wildcats are shooting 41.2% from the field, only 0.9% higher than Bisons give up.
- The Bisons shoot 39.1% from the field, 5.5% lower than the Wildcats concede.
Kentucky Leaders
- Ajae Petty: 16.1 PTS, 9.9 REB, 1.1 STL, 61.5 FG%
- Maddie Scherr: 14.9 PTS, 1.8 STL, 38.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (15-for-45)
- Eniya Russell: 9.7 PTS, 42.7 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14)
- Brooklynn Miles: 4.9 PTS, 35.7 FG%, 13.3 3PT% (2-for-15)
- Saniah Tyler: 9.1 PTS, 31.0 FG%, 33.8 3PT% (24-for-71)
Kentucky Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/6/2023
|Minnesota
|L 76-57
|Memorial Coliseum
|12/10/2023
|@ Louisville
|L 73-61
|KFC Yum! Center
|12/17/2023
|Furman
|W 75-45
|Memorial Coliseum
|12/21/2023
|Lipscomb
|-
|Memorial Coliseum
|12/31/2023
|Samford
|-
|Memorial Coliseum
|1/4/2024
|Arkansas
|-
|Memorial Coliseum
