The Louisville Cardinals (4-4) will meet the Kentucky Wildcats (6-2) at 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Kentucky vs. Louisville Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Thursday, December 21

Thursday, December 21 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Kentucky Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kentucky Players to Watch

Tre White: 14.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Skyy Clark: 17.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

17.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Brandon Huntley-Hatfield: 7.1 PTS, 9.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK

7.1 PTS, 9.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK Mike James: 11.1 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.1 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK JJ Traynor: 10.1 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Louisville Players to Watch

White: 14.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Clark: 17.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

17.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Huntley-Hatfield: 7.1 PTS, 9.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK

7.1 PTS, 9.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK James: 11.1 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.1 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK Traynor: 10.1 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kentucky vs. Louisville Stat Comparison

Louisville Rank Louisville AVG Kentucky AVG Kentucky Rank 160th 75.4 Points Scored 91.8 5th 258th 74.6 Points Allowed 73.3 232nd 54th 36.4 Rebounds 34.9 111th 44th 11.4 Off. Rebounds 7.5 297th 327th 5.4 3pt Made 11.0 7th 333rd 10.5 Assists 20.0 6th 231st 12.5 Turnovers 8.6 13th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.