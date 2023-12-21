Kentucky vs. Louisville December 21 Tickets & Start Time
The Louisville Cardinals (4-4) will meet the Kentucky Wildcats (6-2) at 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN.
Kentucky vs. Louisville Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
Kentucky Players to Watch
- Tre White: 14.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Skyy Clark: 17.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Brandon Huntley-Hatfield: 7.1 PTS, 9.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Mike James: 11.1 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
- JJ Traynor: 10.1 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
Louisville Players to Watch
Kentucky vs. Louisville Stat Comparison
|Louisville Rank
|Louisville AVG
|Kentucky AVG
|Kentucky Rank
|160th
|75.4
|Points Scored
|91.8
|5th
|258th
|74.6
|Points Allowed
|73.3
|232nd
|54th
|36.4
|Rebounds
|34.9
|111th
|44th
|11.4
|Off. Rebounds
|7.5
|297th
|327th
|5.4
|3pt Made
|11.0
|7th
|333rd
|10.5
|Assists
|20.0
|6th
|231st
|12.5
|Turnovers
|8.6
|13th
