Thursday's contest between the No. 9 Kentucky Wildcats (8-2) and the Louisville Cardinals (5-6) at KFC Yum! Center has a projected final score of 82-74 based on our computer prediction, with Kentucky taking home the win. Game time is at 6:00 PM ET on December 21.

The game has no line set.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Louisville vs. Kentucky Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky Venue: KFC Yum! Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Louisville vs. Kentucky Score Prediction

Prediction: Kentucky 82, Louisville 74

Spread & Total Prediction for Louisville vs. Kentucky

Computer Predicted Spread: Kentucky (-8.8)

Kentucky (-8.8) Computer Predicted Total: 155.9

Louisville is 4-6-0 against the spread this season compared to Kentucky's 6-4-0 ATS record. The Cardinals are 6-4-0 and the Wildcats are 7-3-0 in terms of going over the point total.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Louisville Performance Insights

The Cardinals average 74.5 points per game (194th in college basketball) while allowing 73.6 per contest (249th in college basketball). They have a +9 scoring differential overall.

Louisville prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 3.3 boards. It is collecting 38.6 rebounds per game (94th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 35.3 per contest.

Louisville makes 5.4 three-pointers per game (333rd in college basketball) at a 29.4% rate (320th in college basketball), compared to the 6 its opponents make while shooting 28.7% from beyond the arc.

The Cardinals put up 92.3 points per 100 possessions (244th in college basketball), while allowing 91.2 points per 100 possessions (235th in college basketball).

Louisville and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Cardinals commit 12 per game (197th in college basketball) and force 11.6 (223rd in college basketball play).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.