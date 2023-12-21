The No. 9 Kentucky Wildcats (8-2) are double-digit, 13.5-point favorites against the Louisville Cardinals (5-6) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on ESPN. The matchup has an over/under of 157.5 points.

Louisville vs. Kentucky Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky Venue: KFC Yum! Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Kentucky -13.5 157.5

Cardinals Betting Records & Stats

Louisville's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 157.5 points in three of 10 outings.

Louisville has a 148.1-point average over/under in its outings this season, 9.4 fewer points than this game's total.

Louisville's ATS record is 4-6-0 this year.

Louisville has been posted as the underdog three times this season but has yet walk away from any of those games with an upset.

The Cardinals have been at least a +725 moneyline underdog two times this season, but was upset in each of those games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Louisville has a 12.1% chance of walking away with the win.

Louisville vs. Kentucky Over/Under Stats

Games Over 157.5 % of Games Over 157.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Kentucky 6 60% 90.2 164.7 73.5 147.1 151.8 Louisville 3 30% 74.5 164.7 73.6 147.1 145.6

Additional Louisville Insights & Trends

The Cardinals' 74.5 points per game are only one more point than the 73.5 the Wildcats allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 73.5 points, Louisville is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

Louisville vs. Kentucky Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 13.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Kentucky 6-4-0 3-4 7-3-0 Louisville 4-6-0 2-0 6-4-0

Louisville vs. Kentucky Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Kentucky Louisville 14-4 Home Record 4-13 6-3 Away Record 0-11 9-8-0 Home ATS Record 6-8-0 6-3-0 Away ATS Record 5-5-0 78.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 66 71.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.4 10-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-9-0 6-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-2-0

