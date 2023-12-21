The Saint Mary's Gaels (7-5) will be trying to continue a three-game home winning streak when taking on the Northern Kentucky Norse (7-5) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at University Credit Union Pavilion. It airs at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Northern Kentucky matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Northern Kentucky vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: University Credit Union Pavilion in Moraga, California

University Credit Union Pavilion in Moraga, California How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Northern Kentucky vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Saint Mary's (CA) Moneyline Northern Kentucky Moneyline BetMGM Saint Mary's (CA) (-15.5) 127.5 -2000 +1000 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Saint Mary's (CA) (-15.5) 127.5 -2500 +1100 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Northern Kentucky vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Betting Trends

Northern Kentucky has compiled a 6-3-0 record against the spread this year.

Saint Mary's (CA) has compiled a 4-6-0 record against the spread this season.

The Gaels and their opponents have combined to go over the point total four out of 10 times this season.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.