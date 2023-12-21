Can we count on Phillip Tomasino lighting the lamp when the Nashville Predators match up against the Philadelphia Flyers at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Phillip Tomasino score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Tomasino stats and insights

Tomasino has scored in two of 24 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game against the Flyers this season, he has taken zero shots, but has not scored a goal.

He has picked up three assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Tomasino's shooting percentage is 5.3%, and he averages 1.2 shots per game.

Flyers defensive stats

The Flyers have conceded 81 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks seventh in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 17 hits and 18.6 blocked shots per game.

Tomasino recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/19/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 15:31 Home L 5-2 12/16/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 11:40 Home W 3-1 12/15/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 11:52 Away W 6-5 OT 12/10/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 9:13 Away W 2-1 12/9/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 12:33 Away L 4-0 12/7/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 13:58 Home W 5-1 12/5/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 12:11 Away W 4-3 SO 12/3/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 11:33 Away W 2-1 12/2/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 14:51 Home L 4-3 11/30/2023 Wild 0 0 0 16:38 Home L 6-1

Predators vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, BSSO, and ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

