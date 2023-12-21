The Philadelphia Flyers (18-10-3) -- who've won three in a row -- host the Nashville Predators (18-14) on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

NBCS-PH, BSSO, and ESPN+ is the spot to tune in to watch the Flyers and the Predators take the ice.

Flyers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, BSSO, and ESPN+

NBCS-PH, BSSO, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Predators vs Flyers Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Predators vs. Flyers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 12/12/2023 Predators Flyers 3-2 (F/OT) NAS

Predators Stats & Trends

The Predators have conceded 99 total goals this season (3.1 per game), 17th in the NHL.

The Predators' 100 goals on the season (3.1 per game) rank them 13th in the league.

In their past 10 matchups, the Predators have gone 7-3-0 to earn 85.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive end, the Predators have given up 2.6 goals per game (26 total) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 2.9 goals-per-game average (29 total) during that time.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Predators Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Filip Forsberg 32 16 20 36 37 25 55.6% Roman Josi 32 7 20 27 24 9 - Ryan O'Reilly 32 13 13 26 13 29 52.9% Gustav Nyquist 32 4 16 20 20 5 40% Colton Sissons 32 10 6 16 8 15 51.4%

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Flyers Stats & Trends

The Flyers have allowed 81 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking seventh in NHL action for the fewest goals against.

The Flyers' 90 total goals (2.9 per game) make them the 23rd-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

In their last 10 games, the Flyers have gone 7-1-2 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Flyers have given up 22 goals (2.2 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have scored 27 goals over that time.

Flyers Key Players