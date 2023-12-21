Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Scott County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 12:33 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Hoping to watch today's high school basketball games in Scott County, Kentucky? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Scott County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Great Crossing High School at Newport High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Fairdale, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
