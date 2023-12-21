Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Taylor County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 12:33 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Taylor County, Kentucky, and information on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Taylor County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Male High School at Taylor County High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Fairdale, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Meade County High School at Campbellsville High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Hodgenville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
