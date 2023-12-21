Thursday's contest that pits the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (8-5) against the Missouri State Bears (5-3) at Great Southern Bank Arena has a good chance to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 66-64 in favor of Western Kentucky. Game time is at 3:30 PM ET on December 21.

The Hilltoppers' most recent outing on Wednesday ended in a 66-60 victory over Nevada.

Western Kentucky vs. Missouri State Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield, Missouri

Western Kentucky vs. Missouri State Score Prediction

Prediction: Western Kentucky 66, Missouri State 64

Other CUSA Predictions

Western Kentucky Schedule Analysis

The Hilltoppers beat the Vermont Catamounts in a 62-50 win on November 25. It was their signature victory of the season.

Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Hilltoppers are 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 25th-most defeats.

Western Kentucky has tied for the 13th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country (six).

Western Kentucky 2023-24 Best Wins

62-50 over Vermont (No. 150) on November 25

72-68 at home over Abilene Christian (No. 174) on December 18

62-56 at home over Cornell (No. 209) on November 13

66-60 over Nevada (No. 212) on December 20

76-62 on the road over Southern Utah (No. 216) on November 10

Western Kentucky Leaders

Acacia Hayes: 16.9 PTS, 1.8 STL, 42.7 FG%, 35.9 3PT% (23-for-64)

16.9 PTS, 1.8 STL, 42.7 FG%, 35.9 3PT% (23-for-64) Alexis Mead: 11.1 PTS, 1.8 STL, 46.7 FG%, 39.6 3PT% (19-for-48)

11.1 PTS, 1.8 STL, 46.7 FG%, 39.6 3PT% (19-for-48) Ana Teresa Faustino: 9.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 35.6 FG%, 28.8 3PT% (17-for-59)

9.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 35.6 FG%, 28.8 3PT% (17-for-59) Karris Allen: 6.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 34.2 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23)

6.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 34.2 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23) Odeth Betancourt: 5.8 PTS, 50.0 FG%

Western Kentucky Performance Insights

The Hilltoppers' +22 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 1.7 points per game) is a result of putting up 65.9 points per game (192nd in college basketball) while allowing 64.2 per contest (193rd in college basketball).

At home, the Hilltoppers average 65.2 points per game. Away, they average 66.3.

In 2023-24 Western Kentucky is conceding 4.5 fewer points per game at home (60.0) than away (64.5).

