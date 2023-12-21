Western Kentucky vs. Missouri State December 21 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Missouri State Bears (3-3) will meet the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (6-4) at 3:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.
Western Kentucky vs. Missouri State Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
Western Kentucky Players to Watch
- Alexis Mead: 12.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK
- Acacia Hayes: 15.9 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Ana Teresa Faustino: 10.1 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK
- Karris Allen: 7 PTS, 5 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Odeth Betancourt: 6 PTS, 4 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
Missouri State Players to Watch
- Indya Green: 11.8 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK
- Lacy Stokes: 10 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK
- Kennedy Taylor: 8.2 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1 AST, 0.2 STL, 1.7 BLK
- Paige Rocca: 9.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kyrah Daniels: 7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
