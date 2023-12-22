The No. 17 BYU Cougars (10-1) will host the Bellarmine Knights (4-9) after winning eight home games in a row. It tips at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Bellarmine vs. BYU Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Marriott Center in Provo, Utah
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other ASUN Games

Bellarmine Stats Insights

  • This season, Bellarmine has a 4-3 record in games the team collectively shoots above 40.0% from the field.
  • The Knights are the 263rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Cougars sit at 30th.
  • The Knights' 67.9 points per game are 6.7 more points than the 61.2 the Cougars allow to opponents.
  • Bellarmine is 4-3 when it scores more than 61.2 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Bellarmine Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Bellarmine scores 75.0 points per game. On the road, it averages 63.5.
  • At home, the Knights concede 60.6 points per game. Away, they concede 75.0.
  • Bellarmine sinks more 3-pointers at home (8.4 per game) than away (7.1). But it has a lower 3-point percentage at home (30.9%) than away (33.9%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bellarmine Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/7/2023 Berea W 98-59 Freedom Hall
12/16/2023 Evansville L 70-61 Freedom Hall
12/20/2023 @ Utah L 85-43 Jon M. Huntsman Center
12/22/2023 @ BYU - Marriott Center
12/30/2023 @ High Point - Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
1/4/2024 Austin Peay - Freedom Hall

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.