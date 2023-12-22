How to Watch Bellarmine vs. BYU on TV or Live Stream - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 2:19 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The No. 17 BYU Cougars (10-1) will host the Bellarmine Knights (4-9) after winning eight home games in a row. It tips at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023.
Bellarmine vs. BYU Game Info
- When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Marriott Center in Provo, Utah
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other ASUN Games
- Queens vs Clemson (6:00 PM ET | December 22)
- Stetson vs Cincinnati (7:00 PM ET | December 22)
- Ohio vs Austin Peay (8:00 PM ET | December 22)
Bellarmine Stats Insights
- This season, Bellarmine has a 4-3 record in games the team collectively shoots above 40.0% from the field.
- The Knights are the 263rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Cougars sit at 30th.
- The Knights' 67.9 points per game are 6.7 more points than the 61.2 the Cougars allow to opponents.
- Bellarmine is 4-3 when it scores more than 61.2 points.
Bellarmine Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Bellarmine scores 75.0 points per game. On the road, it averages 63.5.
- At home, the Knights concede 60.6 points per game. Away, they concede 75.0.
- Bellarmine sinks more 3-pointers at home (8.4 per game) than away (7.1). But it has a lower 3-point percentage at home (30.9%) than away (33.9%).
Bellarmine Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/7/2023
|Berea
|W 98-59
|Freedom Hall
|12/16/2023
|Evansville
|L 70-61
|Freedom Hall
|12/20/2023
|@ Utah
|L 85-43
|Jon M. Huntsman Center
|12/22/2023
|@ BYU
|-
|Marriott Center
|12/30/2023
|@ High Point
|-
|Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
|1/4/2024
|Austin Peay
|-
|Freedom Hall
