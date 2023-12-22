Bourbon County, KY High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games taking place in Bourbon County, Kentucky today. Details on how to watch all of the action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Bourbon County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bourbon County High School at Bishop Brossart High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Alexandria, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.