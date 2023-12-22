ACC Football Promo Codes, Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Bowl Season
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 1:44 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Based on our projections, the best bet in terms of the total for the nine ACC bowl season games is Georgia vs. Florida State -- for more tips, including parlay possibilities, scroll down.
Best Week 18 ACC Spread Bets
Pick: Florida State +17 vs. Georgia
- Matchup: Georgia Bulldogs at Florida State Seminoles
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Florida State by 1.2 points
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: December 30
- TV Channel: ESPN
Pick: Tulane +10.5 vs. Virginia Tech
- Matchup: Virginia Tech Hokies at Tulane Green Wave
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Tulane by 3.9 points
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: December 27
- TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: Kansas State -2.5 vs. NC State
- Matchup: NC State Wolfpack at Kansas State Wildcats
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Kansas State by 15.4 points
- Time: 5:45 PM ET
- Date: December 28
- TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)
Best Week 18 ACC Total Bets
Over 44.5 - Georgia vs. Florida State
- Matchup: Georgia Bulldogs at Florida State Seminoles
- Projected Total: 53.2 points
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: December 30
- TV Channel: ESPN
Over 47 - SMU vs. Boston College
- Matchup: SMU Mustangs at Boston College Eagles
- Projected Total: 55.6 points
- Time: 11:00 AM ET
- Date: December 28
- TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)
Under 66.5 - Georgia Tech vs. UCF
- Matchup: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at UCF Knights
- Projected Total: 59.6 points
- Time: 6:30 PM ET
- Date: December 22
- TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)
Week 18 ACC Standings
|Team
|2022 Record
|2022 PF/G vs PA/G
|2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G
|Florida State
|13-0 (9-0 ACC)
|37.0 / 15.9
|415.5 / 305.8
|Louisville
|10-3 (7-2 ACC)
|30.9 / 19.7
|420.4 / 307.3
|NC State
|9-3 (6-2 ACC)
|26.8 / 20.2
|346.3 / 323.5
|Georgia Tech
|7-6 (5-3 ACC)
|31.1 / 29.5
|427.8 / 436.0
|Virginia Tech
|6-6 (5-3 ACC)
|28.6 / 24.3
|386.3 / 322.2
|Clemson
|8-4 (4-4 ACC)
|29.2 / 19.9
|405.7 / 279.1
|North Carolina
|8-4 (4-4 ACC)
|36.6 / 27.1
|503.9 / 405.2
|Duke
|8-5 (4-4 ACC)
|26.9 / 19.0
|348.2 / 352.7
|Miami (FL)
|7-5 (3-5 ACC)
|32.1 / 22.1
|441.2 / 324.1
|Boston College
|6-6 (3-5 ACC)
|25.0 / 29.5
|382.2 / 390.2
|Syracuse
|6-7 (2-6 ACC)
|23.5 / 25.4
|343.6 / 383.6
|Pittsburgh
|3-9 (2-6 ACC)
|20.2 / 27.3
|317.7 / 362.7
|Virginia
|3-9 (2-6 ACC)
|23.3 / 33.8
|368.8 / 409.9
|Wake Forest
|4-8 (1-7 ACC)
|20.3 / 27.2
|326.4 / 386.7
