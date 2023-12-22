If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Jefferson County, Kentucky, then there is some important info for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.

Jefferson County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Christian Educational Consortium at Thomas Nelson High School

Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on December 22

2:30 PM ET on December 22 Location: Louisville, KY

Louisville, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Fairdale High School

Game Time: 3:50 PM ET on December 22

3:50 PM ET on December 22 Location: Fairdale, KY

Fairdale, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

Bullitt Central High School at Atherton High School

Game Time: 4:15 PM ET on December 22

4:15 PM ET on December 22 Location: Louisville, KY

Louisville, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

Louisville Collegiate School at Waggener High School

Game Time: 5:45 PM ET on December 22

5:45 PM ET on December 22 Location: Louisville, KY

Louisville, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

Knoxville Catholic High School at Evangel Christian High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 22

5:00 PM CT on December 22 Location: Princeton, KY

Princeton, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

Beth Haven Christian School at Christian Educational Consortium

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 22

6:00 PM ET on December 22 Location: Louisville, KY

Louisville, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

Atherton High School at Ryle High School