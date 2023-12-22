Lawrence County, KY High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 12:32 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
High school basketball action in Lawrence County, Kentucky is on the schedule today, and info on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lawrence County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Breathitt County High School at Lawrence County High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Louisa, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
