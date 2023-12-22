Friday's contest at CFSB Center has the SMU Mustangs (8-4) taking on the Murray State Racers (3-8) at 6:00 PM ET on December 22. Our computer prediction projects a 75-65 victory for SMU.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Murray State vs. SMU Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Where: Murray, Kentucky

Murray, Kentucky Venue: CFSB Center

Murray State vs. SMU Score Prediction

Prediction: SMU 75, Murray State 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Murray State vs. SMU

Computer Predicted Spread: SMU (-9.4)

SMU (-9.4) Computer Predicted Total: 139.9

Murray State's record against the spread so far this season is 3-7-0, and SMU's is 6-5-0. The Racers are 6-4-0 and the Mustangs are 2-9-0 in terms of hitting the over.

Murray State Performance Insights

The Racers have a -3 scoring differential, putting up 71.8 points per game (257th in college basketball) and giving up 72.1 (212th in college basketball).

Murray State falls short in the rebound battle by an average of 1.3 boards. It is grabbing 33.4 rebounds per game (303rd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 34.7 per outing.

Murray State connects on 7.5 three-pointers per game (178th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7. It shoots 32.3% from deep while its opponents hit 33.6% from long range.

The Racers score 96.8 points per 100 possessions (147th in college basketball), while giving up 97.2 points per 100 possessions (325th in college basketball).

Murray State has committed 8.8 turnovers per game (12th in college basketball action), 1.3 fewer than the 10.1 it forces on average (322nd in college basketball).

