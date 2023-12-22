The Murray State Racers (3-8) will try to halt a five-game losing skid when hosting the SMU Mustangs (8-4) at 6:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023 at CFSB Center. The contest airs on CBS Sports Network.

Murray State vs. SMU Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
Murray State Stats Insights

  • The Racers are shooting 43.8% from the field, 7.2% higher than the 36.6% the Mustangs' opponents have shot this season.
  • This season, Murray State has a 3-6 record in games the team collectively shoots over 36.6% from the field.
  • The Racers are the 307th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Mustangs sit at 43rd.
  • The Racers' 71.8 points per game are 9.8 more points than the 62 the Mustangs give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 62 points, Murray State is 3-5.

Murray State Home & Away Comparison

  • Murray State averages 76.8 points per game at home, and 67 away.
  • In 2023-24 the Racers are allowing 3.7 fewer points per game at home (69.8) than on the road (73.5).
  • Murray State drains fewer 3-pointers at home (7 per game) than on the road (8.8). It also has a lower 3-point percentage at home (31.3%) than on the road (35.4%).

Murray State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/13/2023 @ Mississippi State L 85-81 Humphrey Coliseum
12/16/2023 SE Louisiana L 61-55 CFSB Center
12/18/2023 @ Little Rock L 80-66 Jack Stephens Center
12/22/2023 SMU - CFSB Center
12/30/2023 Middle Tennessee - CFSB Center
1/2/2024 UIC - CFSB Center

